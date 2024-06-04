Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $213,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOV opened at $86.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.85. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $70.68 and a 12 month high of $90.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.21.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

