Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Announces Earnings Results

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Science Applications International updated its FY25 guidance to $8.00-$8.20 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 8.000-8.200 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $118.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.73. Science Applications International has a one year low of $101.53 and a one year high of $145.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $95,486.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,087,162.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo bought 795 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,201.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 8,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SAIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.60.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

