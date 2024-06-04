Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Raised by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Netflix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. CICC Research began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.00.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $15,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,051 shares of company stock worth $29,400,780 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Stock Down 1.2 %

NFLX stock opened at $633.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $610.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $558.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $664.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

