Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Purchases 193 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 203.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 45,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after purchasing an additional 17,589 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $250.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.50 and a 1 year high of $274.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 43.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on STZ. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.20.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

