Realty Income (NYSE:O) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.15-$4.21 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.22.

O opened at $53.31 on Tuesday. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $64.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Realty Income will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jun 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 285.19%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on O shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.35.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

