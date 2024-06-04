Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1,620.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 698,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,241,000 after purchasing an additional 657,494 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,208,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,353,000 after acquiring an additional 232,856 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,357,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,545,000 after acquiring an additional 122,692 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 455,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,015,000 after purchasing an additional 100,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 72.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 152,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 64,109 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $54.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $41.38 and a 1 year high of $54.79.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

