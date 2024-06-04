Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.45-15.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.83.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set an in-line rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $241.86.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $195.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $180.15 and a one year high of $234.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 14.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In related news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 6,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.29, for a total value of $1,407,387.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,272.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total transaction of $1,102,735.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,114.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 6,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.29, for a total transaction of $1,407,387.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,272.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,744 shares of company stock worth $5,111,382 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

