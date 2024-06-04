Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Raises Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 125.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in American International Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,032,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,014,000 after purchasing an additional 319,948 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 22.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 422,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,625,000 after buying an additional 77,874 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $724,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $948,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIG stock opened at $78.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.08. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $54.16 and a one year high of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.04.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

American International Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.49%.

In other news, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American International Group news, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,682.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,203,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,590,746,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.06.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

