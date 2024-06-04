Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the April 30th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 517,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bally’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BALY. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bally’s in the 1st quarter valued at $1,152,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 7.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 20.2% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Bally’s by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 169,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 177,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 24,466 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bally's alerts:

Bally’s Trading Down 1.3 %

BALY stock opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. Bally’s has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $16.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($3.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($2.48). Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 36.63% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $618.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Bally’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bally’s will post -7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BALY. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Bally’s from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bally’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bally’s

About Bally’s

(Get Free Report)

Bally's Corporation operates as a casino-entertainment company. It owns and manages casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, an online gaming operator; Bally Bet, a sports betting platform; and Bally Casino, an iCasino platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.