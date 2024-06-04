Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Short Interest Down 7.0% in May

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the April 30th total of 11,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AR shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,377 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $581,383.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,830. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $581,383.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $6,004,774.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $77,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 943,657 shares of company stock worth $28,479,689. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1,311.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Antero Resources by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $35.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.07 and its 200-day moving average is $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $36.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 175.60 and a beta of 3.28.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 0.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

