Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Short Interest Up 5.3% in May

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,540,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the April 30th total of 17,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days.

APO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.62.

NYSE:APO opened at $116.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $69.66 and a 12-month high of $119.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.21). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.33 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.463 dividend. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $49,819,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,774,418.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,002,634.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

