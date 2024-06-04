AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Short Interest Update

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the April 30th total of 3,230,000 shares. Approximately 11.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 455,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Shares of AN opened at $170.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $123.81 and a 1-year high of $182.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.21.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, April 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $16,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,167,270 shares in the company, valued at $672,013,960.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 10,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $16,126,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,167,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,013,960.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AN. Boston Partners purchased a new position in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at $170,270,000. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the first quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the first quarter worth approximately $6,126,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AN shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.88.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

