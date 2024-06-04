Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Short Interest Update

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 804,900 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the April 30th total of 865,200 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 453,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Insider Transactions at Assured Guaranty

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $5,083,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,450,824 shares in the company, valued at $134,099,662.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert Bailenson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $2,398,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 304,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,368,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 55,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $5,083,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,450,824 shares in the company, valued at $134,099,662.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,901 shares of company stock valued at $7,793,657. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assured Guaranty

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 5.3% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 24.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AGO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Assured Guaranty from $64.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $78.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Assured Guaranty has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $96.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.44 and its 200-day moving average is $79.34.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.78 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 57.45%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Assured Guaranty will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 9.58%.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

