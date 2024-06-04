Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Short Interest Down 6.8% in May

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,800 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the April 30th total of 136,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

AGM stock opened at $175.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $199.40.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $0.02. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $403.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 194.2% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 464.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 304.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

(Get Free Report)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.