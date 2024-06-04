PJT Partners Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th.

PJT Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 71.0% annually over the last three years. PJT Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 20.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PJT Partners to earn $5.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

PJT stock opened at $108.53 on Tuesday. PJT Partners has a 52-week low of $67.06 and a 52-week high of $108.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.60.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.53. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $329.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. PJT Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PJT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

