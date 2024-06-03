Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 66,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $74.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.67.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

