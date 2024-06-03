Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

VNQ opened at $83.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.42 and its 200 day moving average is $84.15. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

