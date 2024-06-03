Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. James J. Burns & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $709,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 271,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,672,000 after buying an additional 145,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $1,088,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on CL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Argus raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.94.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $92.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $76.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $95.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.07.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

