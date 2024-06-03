Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Buys 3,524 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $49.72 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.04 and its 200-day moving average is $50.37.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

