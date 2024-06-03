Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Grows Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Community Bank grew its holdings in McKesson by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $602,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $439,788.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,408,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $498,315.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,172,017. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $439,788.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,219 shares of company stock valued at $10,608,252 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MCK

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $569.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $541.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $506.68. The company has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.47. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $383.82 and a fifty-two week high of $570.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.