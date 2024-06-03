California State Teachers Retirement System Has $376.15 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,385,964 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,462 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Walmart worth $376,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Mile Advisory grew its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 3,953 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 5,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in Walmart by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Down 0.1 %

WMT stock opened at $65.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $529.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Walmart from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $180,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 524,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,613,179.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 652,044,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,729,056,822.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $180,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 524,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,613,179.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,631,147 shares of company stock valued at $557,995,354 over the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.