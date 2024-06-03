California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 6,921 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 731,123 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 6,921 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 0.6% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Adobe were worth $436,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,277,785,000. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its position in Adobe by 17,006.8% during the third quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,161,614 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,102,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,978 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $875,592,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Adobe by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,438,805 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,263,347,000 after purchasing an additional 889,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,970,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Adobe stock opened at $447.00 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $417.74 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The stock has a market cap of $200.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $481.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $550.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

