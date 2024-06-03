Short Interest in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Grows By 8.9%

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the April 30th total of 4,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Iridium Communications Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $30.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.87. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 143.38 and a beta of 0.68. Iridium Communications has a 52-week low of $24.14 and a 52-week high of $65.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $203.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.84 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 247.62%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair cut shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IRDM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 14,583,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,395,000 after purchasing an additional 58,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Iridium Communications by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,090,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,283,000 after acquiring an additional 336,989 shares during the period. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc raised its position in Iridium Communications by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc now owns 2,656,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,330,000 after acquiring an additional 214,508 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Iridium Communications by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,266,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,298,000 after acquiring an additional 97,167 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Iridium Communications by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,480,000 after acquiring an additional 249,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

(Get Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.