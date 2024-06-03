Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the April 30th total of 55,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Ideal Power from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ideal Power
Ideal Power Stock Performance
IPWR stock opened at $7.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.46. Ideal Power has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.02.
Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 3,560.07% and a negative return on equity of 67.87%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.
Ideal Power Company Profile
Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. It also offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. The company serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.
