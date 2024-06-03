Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSEGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 544,600 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the April 30th total of 509,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Trading of Inspired Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 301.3% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inspired Entertainment Stock Performance

INSE stock opened at $9.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.06. Inspired Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01. The firm has a market cap of $242.05 million, a PE ratio of 151.86 and a beta of 1.44.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSEGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.65 million. Inspired Entertainment had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

