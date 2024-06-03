Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Short Interest Update

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 877,700 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the April 30th total of 933,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on INDB. TheStreet lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Independent Bank Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $50.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.32. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.80. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $43.28 and a fifty-two week high of $68.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $167.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.80 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 23.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 518,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,097,000 after purchasing an additional 93,901 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,616,000 after buying an additional 25,460 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,663,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,463,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

