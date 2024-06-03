Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Short Interest Up 10.0% in May

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the April 30th total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 759,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 16.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Immuneering from $20.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Get Immuneering alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on IMRX

Immuneering Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMRX opened at $1.37 on Monday. Immuneering has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $11.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.75.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.04). On average, analysts forecast that Immuneering will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,895,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,291.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ann E. Berman acquired 57,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $123,465.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,700.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,895,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,291.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 111,790 shares of company stock worth $266,645 in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Immuneering by 12.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,203,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 129,851 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Immuneering by 11.4% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Immuneering in the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Immuneering in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Southport Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Immuneering in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Immuneering

(Get Free Report)

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.