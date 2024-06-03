iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.84

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.84 and last traded at $52.84, with a volume of 3894 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.11.

iShares India 50 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $908.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares India 50 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 683.2% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000.

About iShares India 50 ETF

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

