Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.98

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.98 and last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 339 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CURV has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Torrid from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Torrid from $2.95 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.39.

Torrid Trading Up 4.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $729.41 million, a P/E ratio of 67.11 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.20 million. Torrid had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Torrid

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CURV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Torrid by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Torrid in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Torrid during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Torrid during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Torrid by 493.6% during the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 200,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 166,841 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

