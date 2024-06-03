Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.33

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.33 and last traded at $13.33, with a volume of 501 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.11.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $87.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 56.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 251,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 90,959 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 21.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 58,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

