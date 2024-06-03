Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.49

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.49 and last traded at $31.49, with a volume of 2657 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ASPN. B. Riley upped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.04 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Keith L. Schilling sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $536,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,792 shares in the company, valued at $772,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Keith L. Schilling sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $536,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 256,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $7,513,042.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,480.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,832,103 shares of company stock worth $91,679,369. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

