JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.65

JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.65 and last traded at $47.65, with a volume of 1153 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.38.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.20 and its 200 day moving average is $45.29.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Income ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.