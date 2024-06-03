Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.94

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.94 and last traded at $38.94, with a volume of 474 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $695.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.94 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 212,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

