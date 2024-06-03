WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.25

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.25 and last traded at $49.25, with a volume of 215 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.54.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Stock Up 3.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.08.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 100.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

About WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

