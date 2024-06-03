Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.40

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.40 and last traded at $20.40, with a volume of 9237 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tronox from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.43.

Tronox Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average is $15.37.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.98 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tronox

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Tronox by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,234,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after buying an additional 90,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tronox by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,951,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,627,000 after buying an additional 127,718 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Tronox by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,185,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,583,000 after buying an additional 876,192 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Tronox by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,210,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,266,000 after buying an additional 361,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Tronox by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 132,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

