Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.35

Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.35 and last traded at $39.35, with a volume of 3832 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.43 and a 200 day moving average of $35.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.52.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,193,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 3,934.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,277,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,745 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 264,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,145,000. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,755,000.

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

