Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 330,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,768,000 after acquiring an additional 86,140 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,832,000 after purchasing an additional 17,796 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth approximately $910,000. Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,307,000 after buying an additional 168,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Insider Transactions at FTI Consulting

In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $134,773.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,579.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other FTI Consulting news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 28,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.61, for a total value of $6,217,268.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,184 shares in the company, valued at $62,781,294.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $134,773.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,579.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,147 shares of company stock worth $18,204,926 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Stock Up 0.7 %

FTI Consulting stock opened at $214.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.81 and a 1-year high of $232.15. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.09.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.47. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $928.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCN. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.