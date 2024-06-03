Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $731,000. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,389,000. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $87.50 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.53 and a 12-month high of $88.18. The stock has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.00.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

