Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $1.65 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,233,000 after purchasing an additional 76,142 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 129.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 24,184 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 36,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 53,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $75.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $118.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.62 and its 200-day moving average is $71.33.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

