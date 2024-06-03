Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $120.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.40. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $121.64. The company has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

