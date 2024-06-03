Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $1.98 Million Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 64.5% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.43.

Clorox Stock Performance

Clorox stock opened at $131.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.79 and a 200-day moving average of $144.80. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $169.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.