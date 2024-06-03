Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEE. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.93.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $79.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.38. The stock has a market cap of $164.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

