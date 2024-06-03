Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $106.17 Million

Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. Heroes of Mavia has a market cap of $106.17 million and $27.46 million worth of Heroes of Mavia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Heroes of Mavia has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Heroes of Mavia token can currently be bought for about $3.37 or 0.00004839 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Heroes of Mavia

Heroes of Mavia was first traded on January 19th, 2024. Heroes of Mavia’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,531,000 tokens. Heroes of Mavia’s official website is mavia.com. Heroes of Mavia’s official Twitter account is @maviagame.

Buying and Selling Heroes of Mavia

According to CryptoCompare, “Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Heroes of Mavia has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 35,688,843.016316 in circulation. The last known price of Heroes of Mavia is 3.30944389 USD and is up 3.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $23,307,911.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mavia.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Heroes of Mavia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Heroes of Mavia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Heroes of Mavia using one of the exchanges listed above.

