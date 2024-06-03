Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Buys 237 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,578 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Target by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,891,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $605,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Target by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 519,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,819,000 after purchasing an additional 24,066 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 14,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 130,179 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Target from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.11.

Target Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of TGT opened at $153.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.42.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

