Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,749 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV stock opened at $76.42 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.22 and its 200 day moving average is $76.47. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.