Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $3.08 Million Stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lowered its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,611 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHY. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,677,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 173.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 232,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 147,419 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,399,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,071,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 313,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 81,384 shares during the period.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHY opened at $24.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $793.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.17. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.96.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

