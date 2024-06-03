Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $113.00 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $81.81 and a one year high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.10. The company has a market cap of $64.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

