Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $4.56 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $4,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCHP. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 2,097.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 244.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Bey Douglas LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF stock opened at $36.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $572.64 million, a PE ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.27. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $37.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.29.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

