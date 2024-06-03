Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Sells 14,937 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lowered its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,937 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners makes up about 1.2% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $7,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 57.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on PNFP shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Hovde Group reduced their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.63.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II sold 11,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $906,886.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 97,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,993,921.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II sold 11,030 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $906,886.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 97,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,993,921.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 6,306 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $518,479.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,856 shares in the company, valued at $5,250,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 235,093 shares of company stock valued at $19,103,353. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PNFP opened at $79.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.61 and a 52 week high of $92.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.26.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $428.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.27 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 18.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.59%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

