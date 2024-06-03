iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Acquired by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up 1.5% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $9,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $155.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.97 and a fifty-two week high of $159.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.09.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

